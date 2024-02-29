Posted: Feb 29, 2024 6:56 AMUpdated: Feb 29, 2024 6:56 AM

Tom Davis

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, commented on Senate Bill 1450 passing through the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Once passed in both the Senate and House, and signed into law, the legislation stands to crack down on retail crime and criminal syndicates in Oklahoma.

“This legislation was born out of recommendations from the Organized Retail Crime Task Force that has been meeting since October,” Pro Tem Treat said. “While the committee continues to meet, this is one of the group’s first recommendations they collectively believe will make an immediate impact in cracking down on retail crime in our state. Senate Bill 1450 gives the Attorney General’s Office more investigative authority and incorporates stricter penalties for individuals who operate or are engaged in organized crime. We must do everything we can to protect public safety, while vigorously prosecuting criminals who are engaged in these illegal activities.”