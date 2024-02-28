Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Loud Booms and Lights in the Night Sky: This May Explain It

The Silly Willies And One Great Dane Mix

Cheyenne Gilkey

In Kindergarten, kids are taught to get all their wiggles out before sitting down to do calm activities that requires one to be still. This puppy must not have gotten the memo.

Heath Clouse, Adoptions and Transportation Specialist at the Washington County SPCA does this intro for her.

Fleek, a Great Dance mix has only been at the SPCA for a few months and has already been upgraded to a bigger kennel.

She may be able to reach the high places, but the ones below better watch out. 

Once her sillies were out, Fleek turned out to be an exceptional model.

For advice, Heath Clouse concludes that Fleek is definitely not a couch potato.

 

 


