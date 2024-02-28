Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Loud Booms and Lights in the Night Sky: This May Explain It

News

News

Posted: Feb 28, 2024 7:21 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2024 7:22 AM

SPCA Free Vaccination Clinic

Share on RSS

 

Cheyenne Gilkey

Vaccinations for anybody are expensive in today’s economy. It’s a common thought around the community, and yet, what can we do?

Washington County SPCA has your fur babies back at least, with a free vaccination clinic. The clinic will include opportunities for your pet to get the canine, feline, and rabies vaccine as well as microchipped.

The clinic will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, and will stay open until the vaccines are gone, which is about enough for 250 clients.

The clinic will be located at Westside Community Center, 501 S Bucy Ave., Bartlesville, Ok. 74003.

For more information call 918-336-1577 or visit wcspca.org.

 


« Back to News