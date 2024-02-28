Posted: Feb 28, 2024 7:21 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2024 7:22 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Vaccinations for anybody are expensive in today’s economy. It’s a common thought around the community, and yet, what can we do?

Washington County SPCA has your fur babies back at least, with a free vaccination clinic. The clinic will include opportunities for your pet to get the canine, feline, and rabies vaccine as well as microchipped.

The clinic will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, and will stay open until the vaccines are gone, which is about enough for 250 clients.

The clinic will be located at Westside Community Center, 501 S Bucy Ave., Bartlesville, Ok. 74003.

For more information call 918-336-1577 or visit wcspca.org.