Ty Loftis

The Osage County Junior Livestock Show ramps up into full swing on Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., there will be a swine show, along with swine showmanship. Peewee showmanship will also take place that morning. Later that afternoon, there will be a sheep show, sheep showmanship, followed by a goat show and goat showmanship. There will also be a heifer and steer in place at 7 p.m. that night.

On Thursday, there will be a heifer show at 2 p.m. and steer show at 4 p.m., along with a beef showmanship and Peewee showmanship. There will be a super showmanship at 6 p.m.

A judging contest will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., an awards ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. and an auction will take place at 7 p.m.