Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Osage County

Posted: Feb 27, 2024 10:46 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2024 10:46 AM

Osage County Jr. Livestock Show Taking Place This Week

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Junior Livestock Show ramps up into full swing on Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

 

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., there will be a swine show, along with swine showmanship. Peewee showmanship will also take place that morning. Later that afternoon, there will be a sheep show, sheep showmanship, followed by a goat show and goat showmanship. There will also be a heifer and steer in place at 7 p.m. that night.

 

On Thursday, there will be a heifer show at 2 p.m. and steer show at 4 p.m., along with a beef showmanship and Peewee showmanship. There will be a super showmanship at 6 p.m. 

 

A judging contest will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., an awards ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. and an auction will take place at 7 p.m.


« Back to News