Arvest Wealth Management will host a Principles of Estate Planning Session on Thursday, March 7 at 12:00 p.m. at Arvest’s downtown Bartlesville location, 100 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.

The Estate Planning seminar will focus on building an understanding of estates as well as planning tools, such as wills, trusts and powers of attorney. Arvest Wealth Management Trust Officer Brandy Robles, J.D., CTFA will host the event.

"Estate planning is the easiest thing to procrastinate, whether it's because you're too busy, don't want to think about difficult things, or maybe you think it's too expensive. This seminar explains how planning now will protect you and your estate, prevent future problems, save time and money, and provide security for future generations," said Robles.