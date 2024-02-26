Posted: Feb 26, 2024 3:14 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 3:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: At approximately 4:38 p.m. Monday, the fire was reportedly under control.

Multiple agencies are responding to a grass fire just to the northeast of Ramona.

According to information, the fire is located along County Road 3990, between Roads 3200 and 3400. Officials are reporting that several vehicles at a residence are also on fire.