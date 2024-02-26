Posted: Feb 26, 2024 2:38 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

For Osage tribal members and other native americans from federally recognized tribes who are over the age of 55, the Osage Nation Health System has received a pathways grant that can help improve your life.

This program offers services such as home health and wellness checks, transportation so that you can conduct daily tasks and assist in signing up for other programs or activities. For more information, you can call 918-287-9322.