Posted: Feb 26, 2024 1:46 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

At last week's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Undersheriff Gary Upton released a report noting that the sheriff's office has 4 million dollars in cash reserves. At this weeks meeting, District One Commissioner Everett Piper said that the health department has a larger reserve fund than that, thus the reason Piper asked why those departments were asking that money be drawn out of the county deductible fund to pay for their expenses.

There was a question as to if the cash reserves could be used to pay for the designated items on the agenda, but Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane went back to see how the bond was worded in the 2010 election. After learning that the cash reserves could be used to pay for things such as damage to a sheriff's vehicle and the replacement of a roof at the health department, here is what Piper had to say.

The Board opted to table those three agenda items regarding how to best pay for those items. They will gather more information in the next week before making a decision at next Monday's meeting.