Posted: Feb 26, 2024 1:08 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 4:17 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved an inter-local agreement Monday with the city of Bartlesville to allow for installation of a sewer line to the new Emergency Operations Center construction site.

The EOC is being build along Bison Road, just north of Nowata Road in east Bartlesville. The agreement with the city will allow for a road cut on Bison Road to install the line. Commissioner Mitch Antle says the amended agreement is something that will dramatically decrease the cost, rather than boring a trench under Bison Road