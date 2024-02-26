Posted: Feb 26, 2024 11:25 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 11:39 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning in what was a shorter meeting than normal, with fewer agenda items to take action on. Commissioner Paul Crupper kicked things off by sharing an update on the Sheriff’s office.

Chairman Timmie Benson also made a motion that was accepted and approved on the cancellation on going out for bids on courthouse panic buttons for the second floor.

County Clerk Kay Spurgeon also gave an update on the corrected schedule of expenditures of federal awards from fiscal years 2021-2023.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Center and the meeting is open to the public.