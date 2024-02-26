News
Posted: Feb 26, 2024 10:58 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 1:50 PM
Bartlesville Fire Chief Topping: Be Fire Aware!
Tom Davis
Grassland fire spread rates increase Monday with gusty southerly winds and near record warm temperatures. Fire weather concerns will increase further on Tuesday with continued near record high temperatures and strong winds.
Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON, Bartlesville Fire Chief David Topping that near critical to critical fire spread rates will be possible on Tuesday due to the combination of breezy to strong southwesterly winds, low relative humidity during the afternoon, and exceptionally warm temperatures.
The highest fire weather potential will occur along and west of Highway 75 in Oklahoma. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Osage, Washington, Pawnee, Tulsa, Creek, Okfuskee, and Okmulgee counties from 11 AM-8 PM Tuesday. A red flag fire warning and wind advisories have been issued for area.
