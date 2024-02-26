Posted: Feb 26, 2024 10:58 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 1:50 PM

Tom Davis

Grassland fire spread rates increase Monday with gusty southerly winds and near record warm temperatures. Fire weather concerns will increase further on Tuesday with continued near record high temperatures and strong winds.

Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON, Bartlesville Fire Chief David Topping that near critical to critical fire spread rates will be possible on Tuesday due to the combination of breezy to strong southwesterly winds, low relative humidity during the afternoon, and exceptionally warm temperatures.