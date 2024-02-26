Posted: Feb 26, 2024 9:45 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 9:45 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools is hosting a Pre-K and Kindergarten Round-Up at each elementary school on Feb. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for parents or guardians who will be enrolling new students in Pre-K or Kindergarten in the fall. During the event, parents or guardians will have the opportunity to meet teachers and principals, learn about the enrollment process, hear about what a day in school looks like, and have the opportunity to enroll your student.

If you are not able to attend the Round-Up on Feb. 27, you may also enroll your student online by going to https://www.bps-ok.org/page/enrollment, or in-person by signing up for an enrollment appointment here:

If you are unsure about which school your child will attend, you can use the Bus Route Lookup link at bpsbus.org. Please contact Christie Young at the Education Service Center, 918-336-8600, if you need further assistance.

You will need the following documents to complete the new student enrollment process (Parents/guardians who are in the process of collecting the documents should still begin the enrollment process):