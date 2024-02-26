Posted: Feb 26, 2024 9:38 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

Leap into the 40th anniversary of the OKM Music festival on Thursday, February 29, at 1pm!

OKM Music will launch after lunch on February 29 at 1pm with the announcement of this year's 40th Festival lineup!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm with OKM announced the kickoff show will be at Woolaroc on June 7 with the June 9 finale at the Johnstone-Sare "Refinery" in downtown Bartlesville and a show in Tulsa in between.

Starting at 1pm on Thursday, February 29, the first 29 people who walk in to the OKM offices at 415 Dewey, Suite 100 in Bartlesville to purchase tickets will win a prize valued from between $100 and $500! The first 29 people who order by phone will win a gift valued between $50 and $100.

