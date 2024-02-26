Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Local News

Posted: Feb 26, 2024 9:36 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 9:36 AM

RSU-Bartlesville Building Remains Closed to Students Through at Least March 1

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson

Officials with Rogers State University say the Bartlesville campus will remain closed to students through at least March 1, following an electrical failure last week.

RSU-Bartlesville students should plan on continuing distance learning through the week. RSU officials say they will notify students later this week if there is a plan to return to on-campus classes.


« Back to News