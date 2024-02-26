Posted: Feb 26, 2024 9:36 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 9:36 AM

Nathan Thompson

Officials with Rogers State University say the Bartlesville campus will remain closed to students through at least March 1, following an electrical failure last week.

RSU-Bartlesville students should plan on continuing distance learning through the week. RSU officials say they will notify students later this week if there is a plan to return to on-campus classes.