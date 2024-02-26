Posted: Feb 26, 2024 9:23 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 9:23 AM

Nathan Thompson

With the March 5, Presidential Preferential Primary Election approaching, County Election Board officials are reminding voters of Election Day laws.

PERSONS ALLOWED INSIDE ELECTION ENCLOSURE

It is a crime for any person other than voters and election officials to remain within 50 feet of the entrance to a polling place or an in-person absentee voting site. Additionally, it is unlawful for any person other than election officials and voters to be inside the election enclosure where voters are checked in, issued ballots, and vote. This law is not intended to include minor children who accompany voters to their voting location.

A news reporter or photographer may, while covering the election being conducted, be allowed inside the election enclosure for no more than five (5) minutes. The reporter or photographer shall not interfere with voters or election officials and shall neither observe any individual voter while the voter marks a ballot, nor photograph any voter who is marking a ballot.

ILLEGAL VOTING

It is a crime to vote more than once at any election, or vote in a precinct after having transferred your voter registration to a new precinct, or vote knowing that you are not eligible. It is also unlawful to vote and submit an absentee ballot issued to another person.

ELECTIONEERING

Electioneering is advocating directly for or against a candidate or question that is or will be on the ballot at any election or collecting signatures for a petition to place an issue or question on a future ballot or soliciting contact information or distributing information for any candidate or issue that might be on a future ballot.

Electioneering can be verbal or it can include displaying items such as signs, pamphlets, t-shirts, buttons or hats. If voters are unsure whether or not their clothing or accessories would constitute an election crime, it is recommended that those items be left at home.

PRINTED MATERIAL

No printed material other than that provided by the election board shall be publicly placed or exposed within 300 feet of the entrance to a polling place or in-person absentee voting site while an election is in progress. Voters may, however, bring personal notes to assist them with their election choices while they are marking their ballot. Personal notes must remain concealed at all other times while inside the election enclosure.

PHOTOGRAPHS AND DISCLOSURE OF VOTE

A voter may take a digital image or photograph of their marked ballot while inside the election enclosure. However, it is unlawful for voters to post the image or photograph on social media or otherwise distribute or disclose how they voted until they have left the election enclosure.

ELECTION INTERFERENCE

It is a misdemeanor to interfere with the orderly and lawful conduct of an election.

No one, including a lawfully appointed watcher or exit pollster may interfere with a registered voter who is attempting to vote, or may attempt to influence the vote of a person by means of force or intimidation. This includes activity both before and during an election.

POLLSTERS

An “exit pollster” is a person who receives an official commission from the County Election Board Secretary to conduct “polls” or interviews of voters leaving the polling place. A pollster shall be limited to written polling materials. Any oral interviews of voters or recording by electronic means shall be no closer than one hundred fifty (150) feet to any ballot box. A pollster may approach only voters who have completed their voting concerning participation in the exit poll. Participation by a voter shall be voluntary.

INTOXICATION

It is unlawful to take intoxicating liquors of any kind or quantity to within one-half mile of any polling place on an Election Day. Additionally, no person shall attend an election or be within 300 feet of a polling place in an intoxicated condition on an Election Day.

REPORTING POTENTIAL CRIMES

Voters who believe an election crime is being committed, should contact their county election board or local law enforcement while the act is in progress or as soon as possible. Be prepared to provide as much information and documentation as possible.