Posted: Feb 26, 2024 5:48 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 5:49 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Police Dept Block Party and BBQ Cook Off is set for Saturday, April 20, from 11am to 3pm at 300 SE Adams Blvd in Bartlesville.

Bartlesville Police Captain Daniel Elkins says there will be all kinds of fun and activities for the kids including petting zoo, inflatables, free hamburgers and hot dogs, emergency vehicles and classic cars.



The BBQ Cook Off is 7:30am to 5pm. Captain Elkins is hoping for 12 teams to participate this year. The entry fee is $20. A five judge panel will decide the winners in the ribs, chicken and cook's choice divisions. This is a non-sanctioned "backyard competition."