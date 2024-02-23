News
Oklahoma
Posted: Feb 23, 2024 9:38 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2024 9:40 AM
CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66
Tom Davis
Our local lawmakers came directly from the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues to be on CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66. The major issue discussed by Rep. Judd Strom, Rep. John B. Kane and Senator Julie Dainels was the Senate vote this week to end the state grocery tax.
The Oklahoma Senate voted 42-2 Thursday to eliminate the state’s portion of the grocery tax .The grocery tax elimination bill passed the House last year by way of a 88-7 vote, with six of the legislators being absent from the vote. Eliminating the state portion of the grocery tax will save Oklahoma taxpayers nearly $400 annually. If signed into law, the anticipated effective date would around the end of August.
The big part of our discussion on CAPITOL CALL was "what is a "grocery item" and what is not?" Our panel agreed that packaged food items found in your grocery store will have the 4.5% state tax removed. Prepared foods for your deli or bakery will still be taxed.
There are currently active bills within this year’s legislative session which are seeking to cut or entirely eliminate the state income tax, including Senator Julie Daniels' bill to cut the state income tax by 0.25% in a start to get the rate down to zero, but Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat (R-D47) has said that the elimination of the grocery tax will be the only tax cut the state senate will be looking to pass this year.
« Back to News