Posted: Feb 22, 2024 9:57 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2024 10:40 AM

Tom Davis

Described by its author as "a children's story for adults," Anatomy of Gray explores themes of death, loss, love and healing through a unique coming-of-age story set in Indiana in the late 1800s.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville High School cast members Katie Parks, Connor Hart and Noah Argo said the play begins when June's father dies, the young woman prays for a healer to come to the small town of Gray so no one will ever suffer again; the next thing she knows, there's a tornado, and a man in a balloon blows into town claiming to be a doctor. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything, but soon the town's preacher takes ill with a mysterious plague. And then the plague begins to spread.