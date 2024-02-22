Posted: Feb 22, 2024 9:14 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2024 9:14 AM

Nathan Thompson

Officials with Rogers State University say the Bartlesville campus will remain closed for the rest of the week following an electrical fire on Monday.

According to an alert, ongoing electrical repairs are causing the downtown Bartlesville building to close for the entire week. RSU-Bartlesville students are attending classes via distance learning.

The closure for the electrical issue is also impacting several businesses and offices that are located in the building.