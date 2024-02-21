News
Posted: Feb 21, 2024 4:42 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2024 4:42 PM
United Way Exceeds 2023 Fundraising Goal
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville Regional United Way exceeds its 2023 fundraising campaign goal of $2.4 million.
BRUW President/CEO Lisa Cary made the big announcement Wednesday evening during a reception at the Johnstone-Sare building in downtown Bartlesville. She says in all, donors provided $2,404,198 in funding for United Way's partner agencies across Nowata, Osage and Washington counties.
Cary says she was skeptical, at first, that such an ambitious goal could be met, but in the end the community came through.
Bartlesville Regional United Way supports 14 community partners to improve health, education and financial stability in the tri-county area.
