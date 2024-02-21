Posted: Feb 21, 2024 4:42 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2024 4:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Regional United Way exceeds its 2023 fundraising campaign goal of $2.4 million.

BRUW President/CEO Lisa Cary made the big announcement Wednesday evening during a reception at the Johnstone-Sare building in downtown Bartlesville. She says in all, donors provided $2,404,198 in funding for United Way's partner agencies across Nowata, Osage and Washington counties.