Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County court this week on two felony charges of domestic abuse assault and battery by strangulation, and a felony charge of kidnapping. William Anthony Collins was picked up on Feb. 20th on an outstanding warrant.

Collins is alleged of the above charges that happened on two separate dates. According to an affidavit, Collins allegedly choked the victim two times during an argument on Feb. 6th. It is also alleged that Collins slapped the victim with the back of his hand in the face after releasing his hands from their neck.

The other case occurred in 2023, when Collins is alleged of kicking the same victim and attempting to choke her. When the victim tried to pack a bag and leave, Collins prevented her. He was given a $27,500 cumulative bond for both cases. His next court date is set for March 8th.