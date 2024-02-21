Posted: Feb 21, 2024 3:09 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2024 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, a citizen thanked District One Commissioner Everett Piper for all of the work he had done while serving in office for the last year. In praising Piper, he also wanted to make sure that the person taking over for Piper would have the necessary information moving forward so that things can get done correctly, specifically dealing with the annex being constructed at the courthouse. Here is Piper's response on the issue at hand.

Piper went on to say that his First Deputy Anthony Hudson has been a part of this process the entire time and that if the Board follows the advice of the right people, the annex will come out looking like it should.

At last Monday's meeting, Piper announced that he will be resigning as county commissioner effective on March 31st.