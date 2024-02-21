Posted: Feb 21, 2024 11:32 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2024 11:32 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department is accepting applications for anyone interested in participating in an upcoming ACT workshop on Tuesday, March 19th.

All Osage Nation and JOM Students in sixth through twelth grades are invited to take part in the in-person event in Hominy. Those who register will be able to take a practice test, learn about FAFSA and more preparation for college.