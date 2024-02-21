Posted: Feb 21, 2024 9:47 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2024 9:47 AM

Rep. John B. Kane

Last week, Representatives Clay Staires, Judd Strom, and I hosted an event for the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF).

OMRF is a nonprofit organization that aims to comprehend and develop more effective treatments for human diseases. Their scientists conduct laboratory and clinical research in areas such as heart disease, cancer, lupus, and Alzheimer's.

The foundation was established in 1946 when a group of physicians and business leaders in Oklahoma recognized the potential of biomedical research. To fund the construction of OMRF, Governor Roy J. Turner led a campaign that spanned all 77 counties in the state.

Last August, OMRF initiated a 77-county campaign to observe its 77th anniversary. The foundation's stop in Bartlesville was a tribute to its origins.

Today, OMRF employs nearly 500 staff members who study cancer, heart disease, autoimmune disorders, and diseases of aging. Their discoveries have yielded diagnostic tests and three life-saving drugs available in hospitals and clinics worldwide. In addition to the direct health discoveries to improve our lives, OMRF has an annual economic impact in our state of approximately $165 million dollars.

OMRF's Rheumatology and Multiple Sclerosis centers provide care for more than 3,000 patients from across the state with autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and MS.

It was an honor to have hosted an event for OMRF to help spread the word about their incredible work. They are truly an amazing Oklahoma success story. I want every Oklahoman to know of their work and to take great pride in their dedication to improving public health and advancing medical research. I fully support their mission as they push the limits of scientific discovery and innovation.

It is such an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol. I want to encourage any constituent with questions or concerns regarding legislation to reach out to my office at (405) 557-7358 or at john.kane@okhouse.gov.

John Kane, a Republican, serves House District 11 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Tulsa and Washington counties.