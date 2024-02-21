Posted: Feb 21, 2024 6:53 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2024 6:57 AM

Tom Davis

Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 19,and are unable make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot.

WashingtonCounty Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, said that state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 19,to vote under special provisions. Housesaid emergency incapacitation is something most voters don’t think about. “Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens. Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That’s why it’s important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency.”

If you or someone you know becomes physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 19, contact your County Election Board as soon as possible. Housesaid Election Board officials will work with you to make sure you have all of the necessary information to cast your ballot. Information can also be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.

The WashingtonCounty Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4.Regular office hours are from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., Mondaythrough Friday. Election Board officials can be reached at 918-337-2850or by email at washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.