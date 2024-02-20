Posted: Feb 20, 2024 3:47 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2024 3:47 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday on the charges of identity theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) without tax stamp, possession CDS, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Ryan Lacey was arrested Monday around 2 a.m. after he was found in possession of over 6 lbs. of Cannabis. Lacey told police he had his medical card but could not locate it to give to officers. After his arrest, the officer dispatched that they had found documents with another person’s name in the vehicle as well.

The names on the documents belonged to a victim that had reported they were a victim of multiple check frauds. It was later discovered that Lacey has a lengthy history in multiple counties, and multiple charges within the last year.

Due to these factors, he was given a $150,000 bond and his next court date is set for March 8th.