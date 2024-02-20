Posted: Feb 20, 2024 1:35 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2024 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Undersheriff Gary Upton gave the Board a presentation on how money has been spent in the sheriff's office over the past nine years. Upton talks about the inflation rate he chose to use and explains that they are doing a good job of spreading the dollars they have in useful ways.

County Clerk Robin Slack spoke up and said that, in her opinion, by looking at the data, they are doing a good job of using that money wisely.

During Tuesday's meeting, the Board also signed a quote from Johnson Controls for just over $22,000 to fix the fire suppression system for the sheriff's office.