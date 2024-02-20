Posted: Feb 20, 2024 12:52 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2024 12:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. has installed a GPS Trackit system for his cars that go out into the field to conduct business. At Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, IT Professional for the Sheriff's Office, Gil Dupont recommended getting the same technology for his fleet of vehicles.

Dupont said that because of a previous arrangement that the Sheriff's Office has with U.S. Cellular, they will essentially get the first six months of the contract for free. The Board opted to approve the contract.