Posted: Feb 20, 2024 9:53 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2024 9:53 AM

Ty Loftis

Appearing on CTIY MATTERS on KWON, Ward 2 City Councilor Loren Roszel brought up a few items of interest involving the city and its citizens

The first is the two open house public meetings are planned for Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 to give citizens and stakeholders an opportunity to share their views on the community’s current conditions and its future.

The City of Bartlesville is seeking public input as it continues the process of updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development, as part of the City’s ongoing comprehensive plan, Endeavor 2045. The plan is an initiative that was identified in the Bartlesville NEXT Strategic Plan, an organizational blueprint that outlines the City’s priorities, goals and action steps into the foreseeable future.

The meetings will be held at the following locations and times:

Wednesday, Feb. 21 (6-8 p.m.)

Bartlesville Community Center (Community Hall)

300 S.E. Adams Blvd.

Thursday, Feb. 22 (6-8 p.m.)

Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch

4225 S.E. Adams Road.

City staff and the consultant, Halff Associates, will be present to introduce attendees to the comprehensive planning process, get community input, and answer questions. The informal event will be come-and-go; no formal presentation is planned. Residents and stakeholders are invited to voice what they see as the strengths and challenges of the community now and in the future.

A website and survey have been launched to inform and engage the public.

Roszel then reminded all that applications for the City’s inaugural Citizens Academy will be accepted through March 1. The 2024 Citizens Academy is a free interactive program designed to familiarize the general public with the roles, services and operations that comprise Bartlesville city government.

The program is offered at no cost and will take place biweekly on Thursday afternoons, beginning April 11 and running through June 20. The course culminates with a graduation ceremony during the July 1 City Council meeting.

The academy will include site visits to major City facilities, presentations from department leaders and interaction with elected officials.

Applications are available to those 18 and up who meet one or more of the following:

Resident of Bartlesville

Own a business in Bartlesville

Employed full-time in Bartlesville

The academy is capped at 20 participants. A detailed schedule will be available after participants are accepted into the course. Those interested in applying should visit www.cityofbartlesville.org/bartlesville-citizens-academy to review standards for admission and complete an application. Additional questions may be directed to 918.338.4282.

The councilor then shared that a Kaw Lake Water Supply Study will be taking place to see if running water lines from the lake near Ponca City to Bartlesville is feasible to help Bartlesville meet its water needs should drought or population growth affect the available water supply.