Posted: Feb 19, 2024 5:05 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 5:05 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman has been arrested and is facing the charges of bank fraud and one count of tax evasion in a Tulsa federal court. 58-year-old Deanna Rachel Long is alleged of embezzling nearly $300,000 from a former Bartlesville domestic violence shelter, Family Crisis, and Counseling of which she worked from 2014-2018.

Long is also accused of not paying upwards of $24,500 in federal income taxes in 2018. Long had originally been indicted in May 2019, but those charges had been dropped so that federal prosecutors were able to take the case.

Long is expected to make her first court appearance on Friday, Feb. 23rd.