Posted: Feb 19, 2024 1:59 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 2:00 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council will meet Tuesday this week instead of Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday and will have a short agenda to discuss. The only item the council will discuss is a vote on approving the formal request of naming the Dewey Municipal Courtroom in honor of the late Joyce McClellan.

The meeting will take place Tuesday night at 7 pm in the Council Chambers at Dewey City Hall and the meeting is open to the public.