Posted: Feb 19, 2024 1:12 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 1:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has learned that scammers across the area are claiming to be deputies or investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The caller on the line says there is a federal arrest warrant for the person’s arrest for various crimes, including for failing to register as a sex offender.

The scammer tells the person on the line that they need to buy a green dot or other type of card at Wal-Mart. Here is what Sheriff Scott Owen had to say about the scam.

“We do not call anyone, over the phone, to tell them they have an arrest warrant and we will never ask for any kind of payment for an arrest warrant. These people might sound official, however it is a scam.”

Owen reminds the public that the best thing to do if you are uncertain about a call, is to hang up.