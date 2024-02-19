Posted: Feb 19, 2024 9:56 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 1:07 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma State University will be holding free cooking classes in partnership with Osage Nation WIC. At these upcoming classes in March and May, participants will learn how to cook meals using WIC card-approved ingredients.

During the second Thursday in March, there will be an instant pot class. Two weeks later, there will be a cooking demonstration. On Thursday, May 23rd, there will be a crock-pot class. Each session lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place at the Osage Nation WIC Office in Tulsa. For more information, call Cheyenne Patrick at 918-287-4170.