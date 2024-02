Posted: Feb 19, 2024 9:15 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 9:15 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Democrats will meet Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at Crossing 2nd, 215 E. Second St., in downtown Bartlesville.



Guest speaker will be Alana Murphy of Fostering Success about challenges foster families face in Oklahoma. The meeting is free to attend and all are welcome.



For more information, call 918-212-6547 or visit washcodemsok.com.