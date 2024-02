Posted: Feb 19, 2024 7:07 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 7:07 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen will be hosting an in-person town hall meeting in Bartlesville on Monday, February 19, from 6:00pm - 7:00pm at the Bartlesville Community Center Community Hall, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Bartlesville.