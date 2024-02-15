Posted: Feb 15, 2024 2:42 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2024 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

A woman who already has an outstanding warrant from Stephens County finds herself in more hot water, as she was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday afternoon. Jamesine Jackson was booked into jail on an aggravated assault domestic abuse charge and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Officers made contact with the victim on Wednesday morning and the victim was on the couch with a towel on his head. Blood was dripping from his face and he stated that his son's ex-girlfriend, the defendant in this case, had hit him in the head with a coffee mug.

A probable cause afidavit goes on to say that the victim had a laceration on the top of his head that was approximately two inches in length and was actively bleeding. Jackson was in possession of a glass dab pipe, methamphetamine and marijuana. At the time of the altercation, Jackson was living with the victim and his wife.

Jackson currently has a $75,000 bond for pending cases in Stephens County. Her bond in this case was set at $10,000 and she is next due in court next Friday.