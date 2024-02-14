Posted: Feb 14, 2024 2:40 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2024 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

A select number of teachers across the Pawhuska school district were recently picked by their site principal to be recognized as a spotlight teacher for their hard work. Kaci Morris, a teacher at Indian Camp Elementary, Sammie Frost, who teaches in the Elementary School, Jaque Kyler, who teaches in the Middle School and Mark Frye, a High School teacher, were all recognized and here is what their principals had to say about their work ethic.

Those spotlight teachers get recognized once each year.