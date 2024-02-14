Posted: Feb 14, 2024 1:20 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2024 1:20 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

If you like mozzarella sticks…so does this guy.

Meet Mozzy, a 5 year old mix breed from Washington County’s SPCA who has never missed a meal…or a belly rub.

This chunky boy enjoys toys, the great outdoors, belly rubs, back massages, and you guessed it…FOOD.

Mozzy has been with WSPCA for 5-6 months and, due to his size, can be a little hefty to anything smaller than he is, but wouldn’t hurt a fly in his old age.

You can find Mozzy lounging about, or giving you the saddest look he can muster at 16620 State Highway 123, Bartlesville, OK 74003 or to give him his much wanted massages give a call to

918-336-1577.