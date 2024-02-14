Posted: Feb 14, 2024 9:55 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2024 9:55 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation will be hosting the week of the young child event at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Thursday, April 11th. This is a gathering sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The purpose of this event is to focus the public’s attention on the needs of young children and their families. They are look to recognize the early childhood programs and services meeting their needs. The event, which is for Osage families, will last from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.