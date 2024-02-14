Posted: Feb 14, 2024 8:43 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2024 8:45 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Coca Cola has been popular in the United States since the late 1890s, and along with its many iconic milestones, you would never think it to be interested in academics…Or so you thought.

Lauren Lee, senior at Bartlesville High School, has won the Coca Cola Scholars Award for the year 2024. If you don’t know what that is, Lee is here to explain.

Though the process is lengthy, the qualifications are even more so. Lee explains that there are many factors that Coca Cola looks for in their candidates that are outside of school activities, such as community engagement. Lee herself has participated in volunteer hours at nursing homes with specific focus on dementia and Alzheimer’s, the Startalk Language Immersion Program, which is funded by the National Security Agency, literacy camp for unprivileged communities since middle school, tutoring for a non-profit based on the east coast, and funded tutor time with emphasis on Title 1 public schools.

With all these achievements, the awarding of the scholarship for Lee was definitely not something that she expected.

Lee still participates in activities in school despite this; being the president of NHS, student body president, vice president of world language club, and on the Superintendent Advisory Board.

Lee’s advice to any students looking to apply for this scholarship next year is simple, but true.

Lee will receive $20,000 in funds from Coca Cola.