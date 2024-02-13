Posted: Feb 13, 2024 1:29 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2024 1:29 PM

Ty Loftis

A project approved by voters in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election is still coming along, as current efforts are focused on getting right away easements from property owners along Highway 75 for the Gateway and Wayfinding Signage Project.

This is a project that involves the construction of gated signs when entering major points of the community and coordinated maps to let you know where you are located in parks and other recreational areas across town. The project got stated in 2021, but Director of Engineering for the City, Micah Siemers says the project has went slower than he had hoped:

“Unfortunately, this project hasn't moved as quickly as we had hoped, largely due to issues ACSM Inc, had securing adequate staffing. Currently, City staff is working with property owners on the northern and southern city limits in an attempt to purchase easements for the gateway signs.”

Siemers says they are moving as quickly as possible on the project.