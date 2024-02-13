Posted: Feb 13, 2024 7:45 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2024 7:45 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Everyone loves pizza. It’s only one of the most popular foods in America with 350 slices eaten per second and 40% eaten once per week. But how can that be healthy?

Stacy Dawson, a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the Washington County OSU Extension Office, will show you just HOW you can make your pizza loving beneficial to your health. With the help of Bartlesville Public Library, Dawson will be demonstrating how to make a personal sized veggie pizzas in the air fryer.