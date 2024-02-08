Posted: Feb 08, 2024 5:11 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2024 5:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School senior Maycee Smith has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for January, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Smith is a 4.0 student. She has completed the medicine and biosciences program at Tri County Tech, already earned 23 college credit hours and will three more college credit hours by the time she graduates high school. Smith is an intern at Primary Care Associates and a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and Health and Occupational Sciences Association.

Dewey High School Principal Josh Stowe says Smith's volunteerism and leadership is important to her and the school district.

"Maycee believes that maintaining moral integrity is crucial. Three traits that she believes are most important are honesty, accountability and empathy," Stowe said. "Those traits are evident in her work ethic in and out of the classroom, balancing her academic, athletic and other pursuits, and finding time to give back to others. She works hard to be someone others can depend on and will work overtime to ensure she lives up to her end of the deal. Maycee is also a young person who strives to make others fell welcome and important, showing compassion regardless of the circumstance."

Smith plans to continue her college education at Oklahoma State University, studying pre-med and then to Northestern State University to study optometry.

Smith will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Smith says she is honored to be selected as one of January's Students of the Month