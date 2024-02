Posted: Feb 08, 2024 1:27 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2024 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

This weekend is the annual Osage Cattleman's Ball at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The event will take place inside the Ag building at 7 p.m. on Saturday and a wide array of drinks, desserts and food will be served.

Adult tickets cost $10 and those under the age of 18 will be admitted for free. A meal is included with that price.