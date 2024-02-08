Posted: Feb 08, 2024 10:27 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2024 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Cherokee Nation recently announced that they have been awarded a $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior to continue spreading the Cherokee language over the next three years.

The tribe received an initial $300,000 with additional funding to come for the ensuing two years from Congress. Here is what Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. had to say of the importance of getting that grant funding:

“An important part of preserving and celebrating our shared Cherokee heritage is by creating a new generation of Cherokee speakers who can continue to perpetuate the language and teach others about how to speak it.”

In November 2022, the Cherokee Nation opened the Durbin Feeling Language Center in Tahlequah, which is where all the Cherokee language programs are housed.