Posted: Feb 08, 2024 9:42 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2024 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington Co. Republican Party Quadrennial Precinct Meeting Set for Monday, February 12, as they gear up for their County Convention on March 9, 2024

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Chariman Larry Murry and Precint 28 Vice Chairman Sarah Burnett explained that In accordance with the OKGOP State Party Rules, a quadrennial precinct meeting has been called by the WCGOP Chairman and Vice Chairman in this even numbered year for thepurpose of electing delegates to the quadrennial county convention.

Murray said thatm in addition to this and in accordance with these rules, a quadrennial county convention has been called by the WCGOP and that will be on March 9, 2024. This is where the Chairman and Vice Chairman and to elect delegates to the quadrennial district and state conventions.

The Monday, February 12, precicnt meetings will be held at Calvary Chapel, 1607 Swan Drive, Bartlesville, OK. Each precinct has a unique time to meet to allow space for each meeting. Listed below.

Burnett reminded everyone that all registered Republicans in Washington County are encouraged to attend. You must register at the precinct meeting to attend the WCGOP County Convention and the OKGOP State Convention.

Contact your precinct chairman. For precinct chairman contact info, email info@wcgopok.com . Find your precinct number here: https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/