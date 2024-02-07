Posted: Feb 07, 2024 3:20 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2024 3:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville city staff have spent months studying the city's sidewalk ordinance, and will spend at least another month trying to iron out some concerns.

The proposed amendments presented during Monday's City Council meeting differentiated between private and public sidewalks, who is responsible for maintaining and installing sidewalks and several other changes to the ordinance.

Ward 2 Councilmember Loren Roszel thanked city staff for all of the hard work, but voiced concern over some of the provisions and lack of clarity he perceived in the new ordinance