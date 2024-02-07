Posted: Feb 07, 2024 9:49 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2024 9:56 AM

Tom Davis

Think you know the music of Bach? Well, think again!

Appearin on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Maestro Lauren Green invite all to the Out of the Bachs Concert on Satturday, February 10, 7pm at the Center in Bartlesville.

Soloists from the BSO are featured as the orchestra (big versions and smaller versions)performs music by Johann Sebastian, Carl Phillip Emmanuel, Johann Christian, Jan, and, yes, P.D.Q. Bach. And some with the added help of Leopold Stokowski!

Green said the orchestra wanted to present something to shake up the perception of a symphony as something stuffy for a limited few and make in fun, inclusive and entertaining for everyone.