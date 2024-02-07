Posted: Feb 07, 2024 9:26 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2024 9:26 AM

Tom Davis

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI announced that the courses begin February 19, and registration is open now. Most classes will be held at the Bartlesville Public Library.

There are no requirements to become an OLLI member, however membership required to enroll in courses. All you need is to be an adult with an interest in continuing your educational experiences and engaging with others.

There will be free Town Halls on Tuesdays during this session for members and non-members.

Bartlesville Spring 2024 Course Offerings

BS24-0341 George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center Tour

BS24-151 The American Photograph, 1839 to c. 1980 (Live Feed)

BS24-211 Bartlesville Town Hall

BS24-212 Classic Screwball Comedies: Kate Hepburn, Gary Grant and Spencer Tracy

BS24-252 Well Behaved Women Rarely Make History? (Live Feed)

BF24-312 Growing Old in the Community

BF24-362 Wine Tasting: Wines of the Old and New World

BF24-411 Great Decisions