Posted: Feb 06, 2024 1:04 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2024 1:15 PM

Ty Loftis / Chase McNutt

The Big Game is finally here and in conjunction with the Sunday evening game is the annual puppy bowl that the Skiatook Paws and Claws Rescue Group puts together each year. This year's contest will feature upward of 50 dogs with several breeds being showcased.

Founder Paige Boden says adoption fees will be reduced this weekend and told the News on 6 that it is important that people in the community come out and think about adopting a puppy to take home with them.

Boden said that volunteering and donation options are also options. The event will take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paws and Claws Rescue Building located at 4605 W. Rogers Blvd. in Skiatook.